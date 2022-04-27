Couple Charged After Fleeing Crash on Foot

MILLSBORO, Del. – A Frankford man is facing numerous charges after a traffic stop revealed drugs on Sunday afternoon. Delaware State Police say around 3:04 p.m. on April 24th, a trooper on patrol in Millsboro spotted a motorcycle stopped on the side of the Cannon Road, near Devon Road. The motorcycle did not have a registration plate displayed, and the operator was standing on the roadside. The trooper tried to contact the individual, but police say he tried to ride away on the motorcycle, then run.

FRANKFORD, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO