Do You Recognize Him? Police Say He’s a Person of Interest in Barbershop Murder
COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
If this is the picture of the man, looks like Columbus police should recognize him. Lol I’m joking. But how is this helpful?
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 8