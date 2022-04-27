ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

MATT DUCHENE RECEIVES BONE CRUSHING HIT FROM MILAN LUCIC (VIDEO)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't know how many articles we can write about one hockey game, but...

Yardbarker

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

Having won three straight, the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Minnesota's most recent game was a 5-3 home loss against the Arizona Coyotes on April 26. Marcus Foligno (one goal and one assist) and Kirill Kaprizov (two assists) were among the three Wild skaters who put up two points each.
Milan Lucic
Matt Duchene
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS HIRE FORMER CHICAGO CUBS EXECUTIVE FOR STRATEGIC ROLE

While the Blackhawks' reputation is in need of repair, they have completely overhauled their front office. With an emphasis on inclusion, the team has appointed a new General Manager, a new interim head coach, & an array of front office personnel. Today the team announced they've hired former Cubs' Baseball...
The Hockey Writers

Flames Need Milan Lucic to Step Up for the Playoffs

For success in the playoffs the Calgary Flames will need all of their guns firing, and one that hasn’t been lately is Milan Lucic. It’s been that way for a long-time. Cries of “Looch, Looch” still rain down from the Saddledome’s rafters anytime the hulking left winger lays a bone-crushing hit on an opponent. Even so, many fans know deep down that he’ll have to deliver more than that when the playoffs start next week.
USA HOCKEY FORMALLY INVITES CANADIENS FORWARD TO THE 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

The sixteen nations participating in the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Finland are beginning to prepare their rosters and send out invites to players that aren't making the playoffs in the NHL. Following Wednesday's morning skate at Madison Square Garden, Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield told reporters that...
OFFICIAL LEAVES TRAIL ON THE ICE AFTER HAVING WRIST CUT BY SKATE AT U18 TOURNAMENT (W/VIDEO)

Team USA is handily beat Team Latvia 13-3 Thursday at the IIHF's U18 World Hockey Championships, but it wasn't the score that had everyone talking. Late in the first period, 2022 draft prospect Logan Cooley was skating near an official when the two collided. Cooley's skate came up and hit referee Lukas Kohlmueller near the wrist, which evidently left a good gash. In the replay, you can see blood pour out of the cut immediately. The official would then leave a trail of blood on the ice as he skated towards the benches for help. Players would be sent back to their dressing rooms at that point as Kohlmueller received medical help. However, the rest of the game was played with a backup referee who was on standby. Our thoughts are with Kohlmueller. The last update given was he was having surgery to close the wound.
SAY GOODBYE TO VEGAS' STEEL GRAY UNIFORMS

The 2021-22 regular season is winding down and we're beginning to get a little bit of information regarding uniforms for the 2022-23 campaign, specifically when it comes to the Vegas Golden Knights. According to John Hoven of MayorsManor, the Vegas Golden Knights are getting rid of their steel gray uniforms...
The NHL Player Poll results are IN and fans have some opinions

Ahhhh yes, it’s that time of year again! The time of year when we reflect on what this NHL season has taught us. Which players broke out? Which players broke down?. Each year, the NHLPA adds an extra little activity that never fails to draw interest. They ask over 500 NHL players to submit answers to a 15-question survey, and then they anonymously post the results for hockey fans to analyze.
PLAYOFF PREVIEW: WHO HAS THE EDGE IN EDM VS. LAK?

The playoffs are almost upon us, and as of today there are two matchups confirmed (with home ice TBD). Edmonton Oilers & Los Angeles Kings should be a good matchup. But who has the edge?. Analytically, this matchup is closer than it may appear. Obviously, Connor McDavid is a massive...
ANDREI KUZMENKO TO BEGIN DISCUSSIONS WITH NHL CLUBS NEXT WEEK

After many months of speculation on whether or not he would come to North America, KHL free agent Andrei Kuzmenko will begin discussions with NHL teams next week, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Johnston added that at least twenty teams will reach out to Kuzmenko and his agent Dan Milstein.
STEVEN STAMKOS SCORES POINT NUMBER 100 & JOINS ELITE LIST EN ROUTE (VIDEO)

Crazy to think that Stamkos hasn't hit 100 points in his decorated career, but alas this is the first time. And he scored using the defenseman as a screen, which is probably is second-deadliest move after the one-timer from the top of the left circle. In this match, Stamkos also...
MONTREAL CANADIENS SECURE BEST DRAFT LOTTERY ODDS W/ DRAFT BEING HELD AT HOME

This ought to be a special draft for the Canadiens, as they will have a top-4 pick in their own building and especially if they have the first overall pick. With the Arizona Coyotes defeating the Dallas Stars last night, the Canadiens hold the greatest chance of choosing first overall in their own building:
NHL TEAMS SHOWING INTEREST IN 20-GOAL SCORER FROM SWEDEN

Over the next few weeks, European free agents will be signing with NHL clubs with the most notable name, Andrei Kuzmenko, expected to begin interviews with teams in the coming days. Another name to keep and eye on is forward Anton Bengtsson, who has spent the last ten seasons in...
LOTS OF CONCERN AFTER CANADIENS ANNOUNCE PRICE WILL REVISIT KNEE SURGEON

He's only played four games this season and none of them have gone well. Now, the Montreal Canadiens, after earlier announcing that Price would not be joining the team for a trip to New York to face the Rangers, have stated Price will travel to the Big Apple in order to have an appointment with the doctor that performed surgery on his knee over the summer.
BLACKHAWKS SIGN FORWARD SAM LAFFERTY TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $2.3 million ($1.15 million AAV) with forward Sam Lafferty. "Sam's speed and up-tempo style is the brand of hockey we hope to see the team play over the coming years," General Manager Kyle Davidson said. "He has showcased those skills since we acquired him. Sam adds a dynamic to our roster that allows him to fit seamlessly throughout the lineup and give our coaches a reliable forward that can be trusted in nearly every situation."
