Man charged with killing Macon 15-year-old

 2 days ago
MACON, Ga. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in the shooting death of a Macon teen late Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators and members of the United...

Ho Li Phuk
2d ago

Don't go to Maconga! It's a tribalistic wasteland full people that would rather hurt you than do anything positive.

