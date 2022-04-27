Grand Blue Mile races for kids, athletes, mascots

The Grand Blue Mile had something for everyone. Here are the official race results from the Drake Relays.





DES MOINES, Iowa — The Grand Blue Mile Presented by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield returned to Downtown Des Moines on April 26 for the first time since 2019. The prestigious Men’s & Women’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championships along with the Grand Blue Mile Presented by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield’s recreational and competitive divisions.



USATF 1 Mile Road Championships Presented by Toyota

24 elite milers from across the country traveled to Des Moines to vie for a national title.

2022 Women’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championship Presented by Toyota

Emily Lipari defended her title to finish first in the group of 11 women’s runners, with a finish time of 4:32.30. Jen Randall and Alexina Teubel finished in second and third place, with 4:32.68 and 4:34.28 respective finish times.

2022 Men’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championship Presented by Toyota

Vincent Ciattei finished on top out of the 13 men’s competitors, with a finish time of 4:03.20. Paul Ryan and Shane Streich finished in second and third place, with 4:03.74 and 4:04.12 respective finish times.

Women’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championship Presented by Toyota Top-10

1. Emily Lipari, 4:32.30

2. Jen Randall, 4:32.68

3. Alexina Teubel, 4:34.28

4. Allie Wilson, 4:36.75

5. Alycia Cridebring, 4:40.40

6. Anna Connor 4:40.85

7. Emily Richards, 4:44.35

8. Lauren Berman, 4:46.35

9. Karisa Nelson, 4:49.97

10. Katie Follett, 4:58.25

Men’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championship Presented by Toyota Top 10

1. Vincent Ciattei, 4:03.20

2. Paul Ryan, 4:03.74

3. Shane Streich, 4:04.12

4. Clayton Murphy, 4:04.53

5. Josh Yeager, 4:04.75

6. Willy Fink, 4:05.12

7. Luca Chatham, 4:05.28

8. Diego Zarate, 4:06.06

9. Nate Sloan, 4:06.08

10. Bryce Richards, 4:06.22

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.