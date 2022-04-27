ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Grand Blue Mile races for kids, athletes, mascots

By Keith Murphy
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sq5Kl_0fLHFkSp00

The Grand Blue Mile had something for everyone. Here are the official race results from the Drake Relays.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Grand Blue Mile Presented by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield returned to Downtown Des Moines on April 26 for the first time since 2019. The prestigious Men’s & Women’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championships along with the Grand Blue Mile Presented by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield’s recreational and competitive divisions.

USATF 1 Mile Road Championships Presented by Toyota
24 elite milers from across the country traveled to Des Moines to vie for a national title.

2022 Women’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championship Presented by Toyota
Emily Lipari defended her title to finish first in the group of 11 women’s runners, with a finish time of 4:32.30. Jen Randall and Alexina Teubel finished in second and third place, with 4:32.68 and 4:34.28 respective finish times.

2022 Men’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championship Presented by Toyota

Vincent Ciattei finished on top out of the 13 men’s competitors, with a finish time of 4:03.20. Paul Ryan and Shane Streich finished in second and third place, with 4:03.74 and 4:04.12 respective finish times.

Women’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championship Presented by Toyota Top-10
1. Emily Lipari, 4:32.30
2. Jen Randall, 4:32.68
3. Alexina Teubel, 4:34.28
4. Allie Wilson, 4:36.75
5. Alycia Cridebring, 4:40.40
6. Anna Connor 4:40.85
7. Emily Richards, 4:44.35
8. Lauren Berman, 4:46.35
9. Karisa Nelson, 4:49.97
10. Katie Follett, 4:58.25

Men’s USATF 1 Mile Road Championship Presented by Toyota Top 10
1. Vincent Ciattei, 4:03.20
2. Paul Ryan, 4:03.74
3. Shane Streich, 4:04.12
4. Clayton Murphy, 4:04.53
5. Josh Yeager, 4:04.75
6. Willy Fink, 4:05.12
7. Luca Chatham, 4:05.28
8. Diego Zarate, 4:06.06
9. Nate Sloan, 4:06.08
10. Bryce Richards, 4:06.22

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Dew Tour returning to Des Moines’ Lauridsen Skatepark

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Dew Tour is returning to Des Moines this summer at Lauridsen Skatepark. The pro skateboard competition and festival will be July 29 and 30, according to Catch Des Moines. The event will have a finals only skateboard competition with some of the best skaters in the world and will also […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Drake Relays prepared for rainy weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake Relays kicked off on Wednesday, and while fans and athletes are excited about the races, Drake University officials are preparing for possible inclement weather. Drake University’s Public Safety officials said that the races would continue if the area received light rainfall. “They’re Iowans. There used to this type of […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Drake Relays start Wednesday on the iconic Blue Oval

DES MOINES – The Drake Relays are back again this year and this time the relays will have no covid restrictions for the first time since the pandemic began. Fans and Athletes alike are excited to experience the relays as they could before the pandemic started. The first race is the Men’s Decathlon which starts […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Central students build bikes for needy Iowa kids

PELLA, Iowa– Variety, the children’s charity of Iowa partnered with Central College to build bikes for children in need.  Today volunteers put together 150 bikes to give to kids at Findley Elementary.  After the bikes were assembled, Bike World Employees did a safety check to make sure they are ready to go.  College staff say that […]
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th. NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show) Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am. Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX...
OKOBOJI, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Ryan
Person
Clayton Murphy
WHO 13

Grand View star Turner ready for NFL shot

DES MOINES – Grand View Senior WR Anthony Turner is one of the best players to ever wear the Viking uniform. Turner is an NAIA All-American with big dreams. Anthony had D1 offers out of high school but had to go the JUCO route and eventually ended up at Grand View. At 6’4″ 220 pounds […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines girl gifted adaptive bicycle

DES MOINES, Iowa – A special little girl received a special bike. Four-year-old Georgia has a rare genetic condition and as a result, is in a wheelchair. An adaptive bicycle allows her to work on her leg muscles and hand-eye coordination in physical therapy. Now, thanks to Variety – The Children’s Charity and Atlantic Coca-Cola […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Mom honors daughter during Donate Life Month

NORWALK, Iowa – April is Donate Life Month, a time to honor people who have given or received the gift of an organ, tissue, or eye donation, as well as those who are still waiting. Amanda Wilken was on her way to becoming a pharmacist before her life was tragically cut short. Even after her […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascots#Grand Blue#Men S Women#Usatf#Men
WHO 13

President Biden commutes prison sentences of 3 Iowans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden announced the commutation of the sentences of 75 Americans and the pardon of three others, the first of his presidency. Among the list of commutations were three Iowans convicted of drug charges. The President is commuting their sentences to end early, with the remainder being served at home followed […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa-owned horse Mo Donegal will run in Kentucky Derby

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa-owned horse is expected to be one of the favorites in the run for the roses at the Kentucky Derby next weekend. Mo Donegal, owned by a group of Iowa investors led by Jerry Crawford, earned a berth in the field with a win at the Wood Memorial Stakes on […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Signing up kids for summer swim lessons

WHO 13 NEWS – Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental deaths of children, so it’s no wonder a lot of parents are already signing them up for summer swim lessons. Statistics show they help save lives. According to USA Swimming, formal lessons reduce the likelihood of drowning by nearly 90-percent. Afton Kidman knows […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Records fall on first day of Drake Relays

DES MOINES — Aidan Ramsey is fast. The Dallas Center-Grimes senior set a new Drake Relays record in the 3200 meter run on Thursday night. Ramsey was one of four central Iowa high schoolers to claim white flags on Thursday.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Biden pardons ex-Secret Service agent, 2 others

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities.
POTUS
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy