41% or more U.S. professionals at social media companies are considering looking for another job in the next three months, according to a recent survey. As many as 82% of verified TikTok professionals are on the lookout for a new role. The majority of professionals at Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Pinterest and Twitter also indicated they want out. Snap and Reddit employees might be doing the best at retaining talent, the survey found. Some tech workers have reported receiving job offers of $362,000 to as much as $900,000 a year at crypto-tech companies.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO