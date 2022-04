Web3 aims to make the web a more democratic and decentralized ecosystem of applications, tools, and information. The technology behind this new iteration of the internet is still in its early days. There are also significant obstacles that need to be tackled before Web3 technology can reach wider adoption. In this post, we'll look at three of the biggest challenges facing Web 3 platforms: development, scalability, interoperability, and development of Web 3. We'll also look at some of the key issues facing Web3 platforms and protocols that are being developed to deal with these issues.

INTERNET ・ 17 HOURS AGO