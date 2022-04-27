Woman Who Spit on and Struck NJ Transit Bus Driver Being Sought by Police

A viral video showing a group of majority white police officers in Syracuse, New York stopping an 8-year-old Black boy after they claim he stole a bag of chips has garnered millions of views and led many commenters to link the incident to the country’s history of police brutality against racial minorities.Syrcause.com first reported how Kenneth Jackson, the Syracuse resident who captured the viral footage, was running errands on Sunday when he first saw a group of officers grab the 8-year-old from his bike, while the alleged stolen bag of Doritos spilled everywhere.“He got snatched off that bike,” he told...

