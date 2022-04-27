ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Woman Who Spit on and Struck NJ Transit Bus Driver Being Sought by Police

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, NJ – A woman entered a New Jersey Transit bus and began assaulting...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Transit Bus#Bus Driver#Police#New Jersey Transit#Accident#Newark Public Safety#The Police Division#Shore News Network
The Independent

Viral video captures Syracuse police stop a sobbing 8-year-old boy over stolen chips

A viral video showing a group of majority white police officers in Syracuse, New York stopping an 8-year-old Black boy after they claim he stole a bag of chips has garnered millions of views and led many commenters to link the incident to the country’s history of police brutality against racial minorities.Syrcause.com first reported how Kenneth Jackson, the Syracuse resident who captured the viral footage, was running errands on Sunday when he first saw a group of officers grab the 8-year-old from his bike, while the alleged stolen bag of Doritos spilled everywhere.“He got snatched off that bike,” he told...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy