PREP SOFTBALL: Senger's blast in 5-run run sixth boosts Bison at Crosstown

Dani Senger had quite the eventful sixth inning during Tuesday's Crosstown girls' softball game against C.M. Russell at the MultiSports Complex.

First, she took a foul ball from the bat of teammate Tehneson Ehnes off her hand while standing in front of the first base dugout

Then, as she was batting with the bases loaded, Ehnes - now a baserunner - scored on a wild pitch, costing Senger an opportunity at a grand salami.

Then she belted a three-run bomb off C.M. Russell reliever Maddy Hermiller over the right field fence to cap a five-run inning and enough needed insurance in the Bison's 7-5 win.

Senger would have had a grand slam, except Ehnes scored the go-ahead tally when Hermiller's pitch got away from catcher Sarah Faulk. Senger went yard on the next offering to make the score 7-3.

"Yeah, if she hadn't have (scored), it would have been a grand slam," Senger, a left-handed batting shortstop, said. "It worked out either way.

"I really just had a bunch of fun out there. It was really fun today."

"Oh my gosh, I know ... and right before I hit her on the hand with my foul ball," Ehnes, who finished 1-for-3 at the plate, exclaimed. "Well, I guess stuff happens ... I took the chance.

"But I don't feel bad about it, either. Sorry, I love you Dani!"

Those runs Senger drove across the dish came in welcome, especially in the Rustlers' half of the seventh as Brie Ginnaty followed Lauren Lindseth's one-out walk by launching one over the left wall to bring the Lady Rustlers within two.

It was as close as the Westsiders would come, as Ehnes finished the complete game. She threw 96 pitches (57 strikes), allowed five earned on 10 hits and three free passes while striking out two.

"(CMR) has some great hitters, but I did my best and kept up as much as I could, and battled back just as much as they had hits," the righthander said, adding that she exercised short-term memory after Ginnaty's seventh-inning clout: "It didn't bother me at all; fresh start after that, bases clear.

"Then we got our play."

Ginnaty started in the circle for the Rustlers and seemed to have things in hand, leading 3-2 with one out in the bottom of the sixth when Ella Galloway connected on a solo blast to tie the game.

Ginnaty was one out from getting out of the inning with minimal damage done when the ball of yarn unraveled. Ehnes walked. Olivia Gammill ripped a ground-rule double to center, putting runners on second and third, then Rustler head coach Alex Lowry came out to get her starter and bring in Hermiller.

Hailey Lins drew a walk, and that brought up Senger.

"Obviously I'm disappointed; we didn't show up to play," Lowry said. "We beat ourselves.

"It's the same thing as other games that we've lost ... we get runners in scoring position, and we can't follow through, we can't finish. I thought Brie had a good game, I thought our defense had a good game, but we've got to be able to score every inning, and we just didn't do that."

The Bison finished with seven hits on their ledger, all well-timed - starting when leadoff batter Alex Bloomgren launched one out of the yard in the home half of the first.

When Don Meierhoff was told that there was some magic in those bats, the Bison mentor simply said: "Yeah, finally!

"That was one of the best games we've played. Hopefully that's the first game of the rest of our season. We've been struggling, we've had people hurt, we're young, we just haven't been ready to play real hard, so a good, emotional game like this helps out. It shows these girls how well they can play."

And it gives them tons of confidence.

"Both of us (the Rustlers and the Bison) are both in the same boat," Meierhoff said. "We're right in the middle of the pack, both of us are getting better.

"As far as I see it, fastpitch in Great Falls - both sides - is coming. We're both kind of starting lower, and we're both going to grow, and we'll both be there at the end of the season."

Of the five runs Ginnaty allowed, four were earned off six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. She took the loss.

On offense, Senger had two hits, including the dinger, scored twice and drove in three. She was the only Bison with more than one hit. Bloomgren, Galloway and Dyna Timboe each had a hit and a RBI.

The Rustlers did have 10 hits on the day, with Brooke Powers collecting a double, two singles and one driven in. Ginnaty had a double and a home run, and Madeline Hamma had a single and a double with a run batted in.

But, as Lowry said, they stranded too many runners on the sacks - seven on this day. And that isn't acceptable.

"As I said, we've got to be hitting every inning; we can't wait until that last inning," she said. "We had a couple of innings where we had runners in scoring position and we don't score them, and we had one inning where we had the bases loaded and didn't score. And that's going to hurt us.

"So, we're just going to move on and focus on the next day, and the next team ahead of us. We're going to go down to Gallatin, focus on that and forget about this one, and hopefully come back stronger."

The Rustlers play at Gallatin in Bozeman Thursday at 5 p.m. (JV game at 3 p.m.), while the Bison will meet Bozeman High at 4 p.m., with no JV game.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: PREP SOFTBALL: Senger's blast in 5-run run sixth boosts Bison at Crosstown