ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About Scott Disick Leaving Khloe Flirty Comments On IG

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCOfj_0fLHDu7H00
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BroadImage/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, has taken notice of the flirty comments her ex Scott Disick sometimes leaves on her little sister Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram photos but isn’t letting it bother her too much. The Kardashians star thinks it’s “a little strange” that the father of her three children is feeling the need to praise Khloe’s good looks but knows the two are good friends and “have had” a “playful banter between them forever,” according to one source.

“Kourtney and Khloe have talked about it a couple times and they think it’s a little strange that Scott has been so flirty with Khloe,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not something that Kourtney is laying in bed at night stressing over, though. She knows Scott and Khloe have had this playful banter between them forever. And Kourtney knows Khloe would obviously never go there, so it just makes Kourtney kind of wonder.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMIS5_0fLHDu7H00
Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick during a previous outing. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“Is he trying to make Kourtney jealous?” the source continued. “Because if he is, it certainly isn’t working. Kourtney really has no concern over who Scott dates as long as their kids are taken care of. Kourtney knows that Scott is, and always will be, a flirt so at this point she takes it with a grain of salt. She’s really not worried about it.”

Scott has noticeably flirted with Khloe through Instagram and more at least three times in the past. One was in Nov. 2021 when he wrote, “I’m sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” in a post at Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday party. In March 2022, when Khloe debuted a new blonde bob hairstyle, he replied to the pic with, “Say hello to my little friend,” and earlier this month, he took his flirting to screen when he said that Khloe was a sight for sore eyes on the first episode of second episode of The Kardashians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Kif2_0fLHDu7H00
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three kids together. (s_buckley/Shutterstock)

Khloe and Scott are known for having a close friendship and it came up on the premiere episode of The Kardashians when the former admitted to the latter that she feels torn between him and Kourtney sometimes because they’re no longer together. “Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything,” Khloe wrote on Twitter after a fan praised their deep conversation.

Comments / 5

mellymoo
2d ago

They all sleep with each other and each other’s men nothing new been going on for decades

Reply
7
Related
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pete Davidson drives the Moke car Kris Jenner got Kim Kardashian for Christmas

Pete Davidson is reaping the benefits of dating a Kardashian. The “Saturday Night Live” star was caught driving Kim Kardashian’s custom Moke electric car that Kris Jenner gifted her for Christmas. Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father to her three children, posted a video to his Instagram Story Sunday of Davidson, 28, getting into the pink vehicle as they joked that the comedian was a pizza delivery driver. “Good to see you. Thanks for dropping the pizza off,” Disick, 38, said to Davidson, who replied, “Oh, anytime. Hey, have a good night, all right?” The former “Flip It Like Disick” star then shouted,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Khlo Kardashian#Flirty#Ig
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Reveals The ‘Hard’ Way She Learned About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

In a new interview with USA Today ahead of her family’s latest reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian reflected on how she was “immune” to filming at this point, but perhaps not immune to the heartache she’s been through as of late. When asked about the most difficult moment to film for the show, Khloe admitted it was the morning she received the call from her sister Kim Kardashian about her ex and father to daughter True, 4, Tristan Thompson, and his latest scandal fathering a child with another woman.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
realitytitbit.com

Khloe Kardashian shows Tristan Thompson what he's missing amid ABC confession

Khloe Kardashian’s recent Tristan Thompson confession that he was “just not the guy for me” was revealed yesterday. The star made the admission on The Kardashians: An ABC News Special ahead of their new Hulu series. But amid the ABC chat airing, Khloe uploaded a photo showing exactly what Tristan was missing.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kris Jenner Called Out By Khloe Kardashian For Mistreating Driver

The Kardashians has been on the air for just a few weeks now, however, it has already led to some pretty interesting moments. Of course, the show takes place during a very turbulent time for the Kardashians. From Kim's divorce to Kanye to Tristan Thompson's infidelity, there is a lot that this show has to cover.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian's Shocking Announcement: 'I Love' My Nose Job

While the Kardashian sisters have historically been adamant about denying having plastic surgery done, fans are praising Khloe Kardashian, 37, for being open about undergoing rhinoplasty in a new interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts that aired last night. The Good American founder talked about her decision to get a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is the Family's Latest Makeup Maven

Watch out, Kylie Jenner, there's a new makeup maven in the family. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of her 3-year-old daughter, True, with a face full of mom's makeup. "Good Morning 💋," Kardashian captioned the cute pic, which saw True putting on a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian Testifies He ‘Didn’t Love’ Blac Chyna When They Got Engaged: It ‘Wasn’t Real’

Rob Kardashian, 35, is claiming he didn’t love Blac Chyna, 33, during their relationship, in his headline-making testimony in court on April 27. The member of the Kardashian family was speaking about his ex in the defamation trial she started against his mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, and said their romance “wasn’t real love” while admitting he only thought she was the one for him because she accepted him at his “lowest point,” according to TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy