Merced County, CA

Two teens arrested following armed carjacking, shooting in Merced County

By Peter Lopez
 2 days ago
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers are now behind bars after deputies say they carjacked someone at gunpoint Monday night in the community of Delhi. The Merced County...

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

