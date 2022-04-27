Drug take back set for Saturday

In recent months, officers have frequently had to evict people who set up housekeeping at the post office. Now, it looks as if police are cracking down on the campers. Back in February, officers arrested a man after a group camping at the post office got into a fight over cigarettes. Officers also responded to a report of a half-naked man scrubbing his feet at the Post Office shortly before that.

HOMELESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO