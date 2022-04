Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled off yet another comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves to go up 3-2 in their first-round series. The Grizzlies were solid, especially Ja Morant, who was crucial in their win. Morant took over in the fourth quarter, including scoring the game-winner for Memphis. And it appears that he was agitated into taking over the game by Patrick Beverley and his taunting.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO