Sinton softball wins state-ranked first-place tiebreaker over rival Rockport-Fulton - 3Sports

There were 17 members of the Jourdanton track team and 16 members from Poteet who traveled to the area meet in Columbus last Wednesday. By the end of the day, 10 of those Indians/Squaws and six of the Poteet Aggies had done enough to qualify for the regional track meet this weekend in Seguin.
The UIL softball playoffs are underway in El Paso with the bi-district round. Here is a recap of games this week.
Thursday's UIL playoff softball games
* El Dorado clinched a Class 5A bi-district championship for the second straight year with an 11-2 win against Burges. The Aztecs scored 21 runs in both wins...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 17 area high school softball teams saw some action in the Bi-District round of the 2022 UIL Texas Softball State Championships this week. Some punched their tickets to the Area round while others look to get back on track after now being on the backfoot of the series. Here are […]
Port Arthur, Tx — It was the final home games for the LSCPA sophomores as they faced Angelina College at Martin Field. The Seahawks scored a total of 16 runs across both games of the double header. Lamar State Port Arthur will be at Blinn JC over the weekend and end the year at San Jac South on Wednesday, May 4th.
