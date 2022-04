BUCHANAN — The Bronson Viking softball team took the long trip to Buchanan Thursday night for a non-conference softball double header as they took to the diamond to face the second ranked Bucks. Bronson hung tough but dropped a pair of games on the road, falling by scores of 9-5 and 10-0. Game one of the doubleheader saw Buchanan use a three run third inning and a four run fourth to pull away from the Vikings en route to the 9-5 win.

