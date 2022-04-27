ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Young biker helps kick off Trek the Trails season

wfft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvin and his dad Adam are joining Fort Wayne Trails’ Trek the...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Special Olympics Indiana hosts annual ‘Breakfast with Champions’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Special Olympics Indiana hosted its annual ‘Breakfast with Champions’ event at Four Winds Field on Thursday. Attendees got the chance to hear from local special Olympics athletes and their coaches. The Unified Track and Field Program at John Adams High School was also...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Midland Daily News

Leonard hits first homer as Loons win 3rd straight

Loons third baseman Eddys Leonard reacts to a pitch in a game against Fort Wayne last Aug. 31 at Dow Diamond. (Austin Chastain/austin.chastain@hearstnp.com) Eddys Leonard's two-run homer, his first of the year, keyed the Great Lakes Loons' 4-1 victory over the host West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday, the Loons' third straight win.
MIDLAND, MI
WANE 15

Komets offense wakes up in game three win over Nailers

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets tallied three goals in the first period alone – more offense than they’d mustered in the first two games of their series combined – as Fort Wayne bested Wheeling 4-1 in game three of their first round playoff series. The Komets outshot the Nailers 50-23 on the way to […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend Tribune

Saint Joseph, Bellia claimed Northern Indiana Conference tennis tourney titles

Saint Joseph won four of five events to get past Penn, 63-55, and claim the Northern Indiana Conference girls tennis tournament crown Thursday afternoon at Leeper Park. Saint Joseph sophomore and defending state singles champion Molly Bellia won the No. 1 singles title. She was joined by teammate Ashi Amalnathan at No. 2 singles while the doubles squads of Dani Graham and Anni Amalnathan (No. 1) and Gracie Velasco and Maggie Nguyen also claimed NIC titles. ...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy