Fort Wayne, IN

Leaders for Fort Wayne Waste Contract speak at City Council

By Chris Mullooly
wfft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Leaders with Green for Life Environmental Inc., the likely front runners for the Fort Wayne waste service provider contract, say the company is ready to service the city. Leaders with the company...

www.wfft.com

WANE-TV

Metals recycler plans $300M facility in SE Fort Wayne; 200 jobs planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A global metals recycler plans to buy land in a far southeast Fort Wayne park and create a $300 million facility. Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission on Monday approved a $768,000 purchase agreement for the sale the 76-acre Adams Township Industrial Park property at Adams Center Road and Paulding Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Metals recycling firm to invest $300 million in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission approved a purchase agreement for the sale of land at Adams Township Industrial Park located at Adams Center Road and Paulding Road in southeast Fort Wayne. An international metals recycling firm will purchase a 76-acre...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Questions For New Fort Wayne Trash Hauler Asked Tuesday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s new trash and recycling hauler-in-waiting brought four top officials to Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting. According to The Journal Gazette, GFL Environmental Inc.’s officials presented details about the $11.1 million first-year contract the city’s Board of Public Works approved last week and explained their ability to service Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What’s the most charming small town in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it’s nice to unplug from the busy city life and enjoy the simple things that come with small town living. There’s countless small towns scattered across the United States offering everything from the seaside charm of Camden, Maine to the Old West history of Silver City, New Mexico. Digital travel magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Homestead roof leaks close school library, shift classes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The roof at Homestead High School has more than a few issues. Since late winter, a “large section” of the school’s vast roof has sprung leaks, according to Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder. The leaks began in force after what Ginder described as a “big melt” of snow and ice in February, and have continued under rainy conditions since then.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Tom Kelley envisions new school in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After watching an outside group withdraw a proposed charter school in Fort Wayne, Tom Kelley of the Kelley Automotive Group would like to try a different route: collaboration. Kelley envisions “Anthis on steroids” for a school in southeast Fort Wayne to be run in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Kendallville train crossings cleared

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE)– All three railroad crossings in Kendallville were blocked by a train around 7:30 Wednesday night, according to a statement from the City of Kendallville. At the time, it was unknown how long the obstruction would last. Around 1:45 Thursday morning, the city sent a message saying all three crossings were clear.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WOWO News

FWCS Approves New Executive Director of Human Resources

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools’ superintendent is expanding his group of executive-level advisers to include the district’s new leader of human resources. FWCS, which has about 4,000 employees, is not immune to nationwide worker shortages, Superintendent Mark Daniel stated to the school board Monday. According to The Journal Gazette, Daniel expects Rose Costello to bring creativity to the position, he said after the board approved her employment. Costello’s work as executive director of human resources begins on May 23rd. Costello will come to FWCS after a tenure at Ball State University, where she served as associate vice president of the human resources division. Her background also includes similar HR roles at IPFW and the local Ivy Tech Community College campus.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Capital Improvement Board discusses status on Larry Bird Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – April 27th the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board met this morning to discuss the Terre Haute Convention Centers progress since the grand opening. During the meeting, the board addressed updates for the new Larry Bird Museum. Capital Improvement Board Museum Committee Chair Terri Conley said now that the Convention Center […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Lawsuit between city and man who lost an eye is officially over

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Now that both sides have agreed on a settlement, the lawsuit between the City of Fort Wayne and a man who lost his eye during police brutality and racial injustice protests is over. A U.S. District Court judge earlier this month dismissed with prejudice Balin Brake’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

With overcrowding issues, Allen County Jail has an unfinished floor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A month ago, a federal judge ordered immediate changes at the Allen County Jail to address severe overcrowding. U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty’s ruling in a class action lawsuit filed by inmates ordered the Allen County Sheriff and the Allen County Commissioner to reduce the jail population to 732 inmates. The suit claimed the jail was “chronically and seriously overcrowded” and causing “irreparable harm” to inmates.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Republican candidates vie for chance to flip NW Indiana seat in Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The frontrunners in a northwest Indiana primary say their supporters are excited at the prospect of flipping a Congressional seat. Indiana’s 1st Congressional District covers the northwest part of the state, including Gary, Hammond and Crown Point. Democrats have held the seat since 1931, with Frank Mrvan the current officeholder. Earlier this month, both Politico and the Cook Political Report moved the seat into the “lean Democrat” category, suggesting weakening Democratic support.
INDIANA STATE

