Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY AND SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air remains in place, and breezy winds will continue this afternoon. Thus elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of south-central New Mexico and far west Texas today. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. Another upper level storm system will approach the region on Sunday to give us another windy day with critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112 AND 113 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112 AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. * WIND...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gust to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO