Ansonia, CT

1-year-old missing from Ansonia found safe

By Isabella Gentile
 2 days ago

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-year-old child who was missing from Ansonia was found safe in Alabama, according to police.

Police said Royalty Bass is currently being supervised by the Alabama Department of Health and Human Services and will be turned over to her father upon his arrival in Alabama.

Police said Tuesday the child’s mother, Shameka Henri, failed to return Royalty to her father after her custody visit.

Police released a photo of Henri Tuesday:

Shameka Henri | Photo: Ansonia Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (203) 735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link here .

Stay with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

