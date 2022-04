After my column on how the leftists at the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry scored state lawmakers’ votes in the 2022 legislative session, another special interest group unveiled its scorecard: Idaho Business for Education is so far left of center that it’s easy to see how every single Democrat and a whole bunch of RINO Republicans in the Legislature got perfect scores from IBE. Those lawmakers who believe in limited government, however, scored poorly on IBE’s scorecard.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO