Los Angeles County, CA

The LA sheriff now says no charges for the reporter who wrote about a cover-up

By reportedly filed a legal claim
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles County sheriff now says the department is not pursuing criminal charges against a journalist at the Los Angeles Times over a report about the attempted cover-up of an inmate abuse incident by sheriff’s deputies. The announcement is an apparent change of course after a striking...

Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
#Cover Up#Criminal Investigation#Street Gang#Murder#The La Sheriff#The Los Angeles Times#Twitter#La Times
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Rebecca Grossman: California socialite accused of killing two brothers during street race appears in court

A prominant California socialite has appeared in court charged with killing two young boys during an alleged high-speed street race in a residential neighbourhood with former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson.Rebecca Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, allegedly ran over a pair of brothers, Mark, 11 and Jacob, 8, as she hit speeds of up to 81-mph in Westlake Village, near Los Angeles, on her way home from dinner.The mother of the dead youngsters, Nancy Iskander found herself gulping back tears as she shared the harrowing details of her young sons’ tragic deaths to a California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Investigation
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Two people killed and five wounded in shooting in Los Angeles suburb

Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.The gunfire erupted at about 4pm Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Video footage released by police shows actor rehearsing with gun before Rust shooting

Police have released new video footage of Alec Baldwin rehearsing with a gun hours before the fatal on-set Rust shooting last October.On Monday (25 April), it was reported that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office had released audio and video evidence as part of the investigation into cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death after the imitation revolver Baldwin was holding discharged a live round on the New Mexico movie set. Director Joel D’Souza was also injured in the shooting. The footage of Baldwin, which was taken before Hutchins’s death, shows him drawing a revolver and pointing it to the camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

