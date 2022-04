No. 8 Northwestern is scoring seven runs per game as a team, seventh-most in the nation, and its players are reaching new program heights. Senior pitcher Danielle Williams, who leads the Big Ten in wins with 22, was named a finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award April 20. Graduate right fielder Rachel Lewis has the most home runs in the conference (19) and recently earned her third Big Ten Player of the Week award.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO