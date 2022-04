Retiring 17th District U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has a message for whomever her successor may be: “Do it for the right reason.”. “We have more than 700,000 people who live in this congressional district, and you don't do this for fame or fortune or anything else,” the Moline Democrat said during a stop in Peoria last week. “You do it for making sure that you're doing right by people.”

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO