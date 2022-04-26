ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Moving On

By WI Editorial Staff
 4 days ago

I can only wonder why Howard University's President Wayne Frederick is retiring? It seems as if the job is too much pressure for him....

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington State
Washington, DC
Wbaltv.com

US Bureau of Engraving and Printing proceeds with Maryland location

BELTSVILLE, Md. — The U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing is proceeding with plans to locate its new facility in Prince George's County, the governor announced Wednesday. "The 104-acre site, located at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, has been officially transferred to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. It will house a new state-of-the-art and environmentally conscious production facility to print U.S. paper currency and other federal security products," Gov. Larry Hogan said.
BELTSVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins doctor reacts to the current state of COVID-19

Doctors at Johns Hopkins provided an update on Friday on the state of COVID-19. Dr. Brian Garibaldi at Hopkins is reacting to the judge's order throwing out the public transportation mask mandate and says it's clear most people are taking more risks than they should these days. Watch the briefing...
WTOP

Soon your money will be made in Maryland — literally

It’s one of the first buildings you see when you cross the Potomac River and head north on 14th Street toward the National Mall. But soon, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to farmland. The bureau is relocating from its...
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

The 10 Places in Washington Where Home Prices Have Risen the Most

As Covid altered what people needed in a home and where they wanted to live, the Washington real estate market went mad. Listings that get dozens of offers, houses selling for hundreds of thousands above asking, and buyers making contingency-free bids sight unseen have all become commonplace. Two years into this extreme housing shuffle seemed like the right time to take stock of which areas have experienced the most growth in price and sales volume. Using data provided by Bright MLS, the region’s multiple-listing service, we compared stats from the first quarter of 2020 (i.e., the beginning of the pandemic) with the fourth quarter of 2021. The Zip codes we profiled were chosen because they reflect a diversity of reasons people have moved during this period.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Maryland gubernatorial candidates say investment in HBCUs can heal state inequities

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Seven candidates in Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial primary hailed the state’s historically Black colleges and universities as a remedy for inequity during a forum at Coppin State University on Tuesday.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Court of appeals hears arguments on whether DC Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie qualifies to run for DC Attorney General

It’s a waiting game at this point to determine who will be on the ballot for the next attorney general in Washington, D.C. Current DC Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie was running for the position until Bruce Spiva challenged whether he qualified to run for the position because McDuffie is not “actively engaged” as an attorney at the moment.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

10 Maryland state Senate primaries to watch

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. At last, the district lines are cast in stone. The filing deadline is in the rearview mirror. So it’s time to look ahead to some of the most competitive legislative primaries on the ballot July 19.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

BPW approves $83K for housing for exoneree Kirk Bloodsworth

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland officials on Wednesday approved additional compensation for Kirk Bloodsworth for housing. Bloodsworth is a former Maryland death row inmate who was exonerated by DNA in June 1993. He was the first death row inmate in the United States to be cleared by DNA. He was...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland One Of 16 States That Want To Electrify USPS Fleet File Lawsuits

BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Maryland and 15 other states that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy more electric delivery vehicles are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks as the agency modernizes its mail delivery fleet. Three separate lawsuits, filed by 16 states and environmental groups Thursday in New York and California, ask judges to order a more thorough environmental review before the Postal Service moves forward with the next-generation delivery vehicle program. Plaintiffs contend that purchases of fossil fuel-powered delivery vehicles will cause environmental harm for decades to come. “Louis DeJoy’s gas-guzzling fleet guarantees decades of pollution with every postcard...
MARYLAND STATE

