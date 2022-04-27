ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos re-sign RB Melvin Gordon

By Ben Levine
 2 days ago
Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) reacts following his touchdown carry in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Following five years with the Chargers, Gordon inked a two-year, $16M deal with the Broncos in 2020. The 29-year-old couldn’t expect as much this time around; a report from earlier this offseason indicated that the running back could expect a one-year, $2.5M deal. The veteran eventually changed agents, going from Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo to Brian Murphy and Joe Panos of Athletes First.

Gordon stood as one of the best free agent running backs remaining on the market, especially since he’s posted more than 1,100 all-purpose yards in each of his last two seasons. He’s also scored exactly ten touchdowns in each of those seasons.

