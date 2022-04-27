ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Webster pitcher's dual goes Thomas's way

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) — In a game that took roughly...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Vote for Play of the Week: April 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is the News10NBC Play of the Week brought to you by Alfred State for April 28. Watch the video above then vote for which one you think is the Play of the Week.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Tornado confirmed in WNY Monday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The National Weather Service office in Buffalo, NY confirmed a minimal strength EF-0 tornado in yesterday evening's line of severe weather. Take a look at the map below near Alexander, NY where the storm survey team confirmed the tornado's path. The path length was approximately 3/4...
ROCHESTER, NY
Webster, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Red Wings postpone Wednesday night game—it's too cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you think it's too cold for spring, you're not alone. The Rochester Red Wings agree with you, so they're postponing Wednesday night's game. It turns out their "heated seats" didn't quite hack it. With "feels like" temperatures in the 20s, the team decided it...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Amerks Playoff Hopes In Greater Jeopardy After Toronto Wins

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) - The Rochester Americans' playoff hopes weren't in their favor entering Wednesday night. In addition to a win in Friday's regular season finale against the Utica Comets, 5th place Toronto had to lose two of its remaining three games in regulation. That would give Rochester the necessary five points to overtake the Marlies for the 5th, and final, playoff spot in the North Division. However, that margin for a Toronto win is gone after tonight. The Marlies defeated the Laval Rocket, 5-4, meaning everything has to bounce Rochester's way. Head Coach Seth Appert is trying to stay optimistic despite their chances.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Who's in the lead for the 'Golden Snowball' this year?

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Before we get to the leader board for seasonal snowfall in New York State and the U.S., lets address the 'penguin in the room' for this weather article. Snowfall in April isn't unusual for Rochester, but accumulating snow in late April and May is. At this point in the year the snow season is typically finished for Rochester with the average last day normally around April 15th. That wasn't the case this morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pioneers primed for summer with local talent

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This summer Dunn Field will be rocking. On Wednesday, the Elmira Pioneers held their annual season kickoff press event at the Clarion Inn on Water Street. The team announced its promotional schedule along with some major roster news with plenty of local flair. Elmira’s first game of the season is Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

NYS high school athletes now allowed to wear hair beads

(WSYR-TV) — Hair beads will be allowed in New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) for the time being thanks to a unanimous vote which put a moratorium on the rule banning such headwear.  NYSPHSAA announced the decision in a press release Tuesday.   “Hair adornments, including beads, may be worn provided they are […]
ELMIRA, NY

