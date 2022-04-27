Webster pitcher's dual goes Thomas's way

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) - The Rochester Americans' playoff hopes weren't in their favor entering Wednesday night. In addition to a win in Friday's regular season finale against the Utica Comets, 5th place Toronto had to lose two of its remaining three games in regulation. That would give Rochester the necessary five points to overtake the Marlies for the 5th, and final, playoff spot in the North Division. However, that margin for a Toronto win is gone after tonight. The Marlies defeated the Laval Rocket, 5-4, meaning everything has to bounce Rochester's way. Head Coach Seth Appert is trying to stay optimistic despite their chances.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO