Los Angeles County, CA

The LA sheriff is investigating a reporter who broke a story on a department cover-up

By Vanessa Romo
kosu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles County sheriff on Tuesday announced he was launching an investigation into a reporter behind an article detailing a cover-up of inmate abuse within the department. During a news conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was investigating leaked materials, including a video published by the Los Angeles...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

AOL Corp

'Rust' shooting investigation: Sheriff says nobody 'is off the hook' while awaiting key evidence

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza says nobody "is off the hook" in the Rust shooting. The sheriff's office released all files associated with its ongoing investigation on Monday — hundreds of pieces of evidence, including video of actor Alec Baldwin rehearsing with the antique revolver that discharged killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October. Mendoza made it clear in an interview Tuesday that nobody has been cleared when it comes to potential criminal negligence.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
County
City
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Two people killed and five wounded in shooting in Los Angeles suburb

Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.The gunfire erupted at about 4pm Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.
NewsBreak
LATACO

FBI Whistleblower Found Dead At El Sereno High School

Here’s a fresh gallon of gasoline and lit match for our conspiracy-fueled times. A known whistleblower and FBI informant who was the key source of information in a federal investigation into Germany’s financial giant Deutsche Bank, and its links to Donald Trump, was found dead on the campus of a Los Angeles high school on Monday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Video footage released by police shows actor rehearsing with gun before Rust shooting

Police have released new video footage of Alec Baldwin rehearsing with a gun hours before the fatal on-set Rust shooting last October.On Monday (25 April), it was reported that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office had released audio and video evidence as part of the investigation into cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death after the imitation revolver Baldwin was holding discharged a live round on the New Mexico movie set. Director Joel D’Souza was also injured in the shooting. The footage of Baldwin, which was taken before Hutchins’s death, shows him drawing a revolver and pointing it to the camera...
Vibe

Multiple Guns Found At A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles Home, Not Connected To A Crime

Click here to read the full article. A$AP Rocky was detained and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on April 20 after landing in Los Angeles from Barbados. The arrest was made in connection to a previously unpublicized November 2021 shooting where Rocky allegedly approached an unnamed man and fired off multiple shots. The victim in question sustained a singular injury when one bullet grazed his left hand. The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement saying the incident occurred near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue around 10:15 p.m. PT and stemmed from an argument among two “acquaintances.”More from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had brought the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and was communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Portillo was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward...
CBS LA

Federal informant found dead on high school's campus

A man believed to have worked with federal authorities to investigate the activities of Deutsche Bank and its ties with former President Donald Trump was found dead on an El Sereno high school's campus Monday. A cleaning crew found the body of Valentin Broeksmit, 45, self-described as a "comically terrible spy,"  around 6:40 a.m Monday morning. He was declared dead at about 7:05 a.m. on the Woodrow Wilson High school campus off on the 4500 block of Multnomah Street according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. Officials have yet to release a cause of death pending an autopsy. School police said that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

