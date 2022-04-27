ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Blair Oaks basketball standout Luke Northweather narrows college decision to three schools

By Rod Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARDSVILLE, Mo — It's down to three schools for Blair Oaks big man Luke Northweather. And Missouri is in the mix. Northweather told KRCG...

KOMU

Mizzou wrestling mourns passing of former coach

COLUMBIA — “This morning, we lost a great man in Hap Whitney,” said Brian Smith, head coach of Mizzou Wrestling. Vernon "Hap" Whitney, the program's former head coach, died on Wednesday, according to a news release. Whitney served as the head coach of Mizzou Wrestling from 1964-74,...
COLUMBIA, MO
NBC Sports

Kansas wants to use sports betting to attract Chiefs from Missouri

Missouri lost the Rams to California. Missouri could next lose the Chiefs to a state much closer to home. Via the Associated Press, legislators in Kansas are crafting a law that would both authorize sports wagering and use the revenue to get the Chiefs to cross the river for a new stadium.
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
Laclede Record

Rogers named head wrestling coach at Lebanon

A familiar face will take over as the next Lebanon wrestling coach. Nathaniel Rogers, a 2007 Lebanon High School graduate, was hired as the new wrestling coach by the Lebanon R-3 School Board on Tuesday night. Rogers ran track at Southwest Baptist University in college, but wrestling has always been a true passion and joy for the former 116-match winner and state wrestling qualifier in 2007 at 135-pounds. “I started coaching wrestling first for Kids Across American, then for the YMCA in Bolivar,” Rogers said of his journey. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon gets road victory at Jefferson City

The Lebanon baseball team got a 6-2 win on the road at Jefferson City on Tuesday afternoon behind a complete-game performance from junior Keaton Mizer. Mizer went all seven innings, threw 103 pitches, gave up just four hits, and struck out five batters. “Keaton settled in nicely,” head coach Dustin Young said about his performance. “He was around the zone early, but he settled in during innings 3-7. He is an off-speed guy who throws hitters off. He missed barrels most of the day, but when they had loud contact, it was stuff we could handle.” Lebanon (7-10 overall) got things going early in the first inning on an RBI single from senior Justin Dameron, a sacrifice fly from senior Ian Carr, and scored on a Jays’ error to plate three runs. Jefferson City (6-18 overall) battled back in the second inning on an RBI double to get two runs back, but Mizer settled in nicely and didn’t give up another run. In the fifth inning, senior Brendan Black roped an RBI double into the gap to take a 5-2 lead, and Carr drove in another runner in the seventh inning to cap the scoring at 6-2. The ‘Jackets produced eight hits throughout the game and left six runners on base. “Our at-bats were good, and we had a lot of barrels on baseballs,” said Young. “It might not show up in the box score, but we have a lot of guys who are having good at-bats, and it was one of the better all-around games we have played this year, in my opinion. “We went to the football field and took a lot of ground balls on the turf and fly balls. We hit the cages hard and got back to fundamentals. The sky isn’t falling by any means. We are 7-10, but the sky isn’t falling. We are a dangerous team when we have pitching and defense mixed in with our offense.” Lebanon was scheduled to host Bolivar on Thursday afternoon and will play at home against Capital City at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at Oley Scott Field.
LEBANON, MO

