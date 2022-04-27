Brody Wisecarver enters transfer portal
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football’s top rated recruit in the Class of 2021, offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver announced on Tuesday night he is in the transfer portal. The St. Louis native was ranked as a high three-star recruit, No. 489 in the country according to the 247Sports composite. Wisecarver did not play in a game last season for the Illini but was a spring ball participant with the team the past month as a back-up.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0