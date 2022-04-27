ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Brody Wisecarver enters transfer portal

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football’s top rated recruit in the Class of 2021, offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver announced on Tuesday night he is in the transfer portal. The St. Louis native was ranked as a high three-star recruit, No. 489 in the country according to the 247Sports composite. Wisecarver did not play in a game last season for the Illini but was a spring ball participant with the team the past month as a back-up.

