ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Local foundation helping crime victim survivors

By Alexa Trischler
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago

Helping crime victims who have lost a family member to homicide...

That's what Pat Tuthill is doing with the Peyton Tuthill Foundation .

Pat Tuthill works with local law enforcement, and through her foundation, she helps crime victim survivors navigate the criminal justice system and provides ongoing emotional support.

The foundation also gives out scholarships to young adults whose lives have been torn apart by violence.

"Families are emotionally, physically, and psychologically traumatized…the raw pain always exists, it doesn't go away and people do not move on, they learn to move forward one step in front of the other."

The Hearts of Hope Scholarship is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

Applicants must participate in grief counseling to qualify for the scholarship which the foundation can help with finding.

Comments / 0

Related
WTXL ABC 27 News

Sunday starts Crime Victims' Rights Week

Doris Strong and Aleta Jarrett are two women whose lives have been impacted due to violence. Strong lost her father in 2013, and Jarrett lost her father and brother in 2003. Now working to raise awareness while making sure their loved ones are not forgotten.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy