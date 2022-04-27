ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver police searching for kidnapper, car thief suspect

By Matt Rawlings
 2 days ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are searching for an individual who stole a car with a 3-year-old girl inside.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, police say that a woman left her vehicle running in the 4700 block of NE 119th Ave. while parked in the driveway of her babysitter’s home. The woman was dropping off her children at the house, but left her 3-year-old daughter buckled in the car. When she came back to the driveway, the car was gone.

Police are searching for a stolen 2022, gray Volkswagen Atlas, license number WA CCC3903. (Submitted)

The woman called 911 to report the incident. Police say that while officers were closing in on the area, an additional call came in from a Sea Mar Medical Clinic at 11801 NE 65th St., reporting that a white male got out of a car, removed a child still in a car seat and left her at the clinic’s front door before driving off.

Police identify male victim in Buckman Neighborhood homicide

The mother and daughter were reunited shortly after the call was made, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, heavier set with brown hair and a beard. The vehicle is a 2022, gray Volkswagen Atlas, license number WA CCC3903.

Police encourage anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or the suspect should call 911 and not approach the vehicle or the suspect.

#Police#Car Thief#Kidnapping
