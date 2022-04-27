ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

State mental health resources questioned after woman arrested for homicide previously sought help

By Jessica Ranck
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0V7z_0fLH42gi00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Questions about Arkansas’ mental health resources are circulating after a Little Rock woman arrested for homicide was found previously seeking help for a mental illness.

46-year-old Corey Alexander was arrested Saturday for shooting and killing her father 83-year-old Ray Alexander.

Police say Corey Alexander also shot and wounded her mother during the same shooting which happened on F Street.

Earlier this week, our crews learned Ray Alexander had previously sought a petition for involuntary commitment for his daughter.

The petition was dropped after Corey agreed to get treatment on her own, making it a voluntary commitment.

Leaders with the Department of Human Services say once a patient voluntarily seeks treatment, the patient has the power to check themselves in and out of a mental care facility.

Woman arrested in weekend homicide seeking mental health attention months prior

Following the release of the court documents, questions from residents arose wondering if Corey’s was one of many mental health illnesses that slipped through the cracks.

Arkansas recently ranked among the worst states for mental health care, according to a Quote Wizard study.

DHS says currently, there is not enough data to adequately determine if the state has enough resources to meet the number of those seeking mental health attention.

DHS says they have still been working to expand resources in the state since 2016.

DHS Division of Aging Adult and Behavioral Health Deputy Director Patricia Gann says the state has been working to expand services since 2016. She says they have worked to add providers and independently licensed physicians and expand behavioral health agencies.

“I think we are continuing to look at that landscape and see where we are in terms of transformation, what strides we have made to gain services for individuals who are seriously mentally ill, and what we still need to do,” said Gann.

Gann says it is a goal of DHS to expand community-based services, allowing doctors to meet patients at home instead of at a facility.

“We know we still have some work to do but I think we have made great strides in the last four years,” said Gann.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Mental Health Care#Behavioral Health
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

More defendants, charges added to investigation of Arkansas clinics

TEXARKANA, Ark., -- More defendants and charges have been added to a federal indictment alleging opioid abuse at several southwest Arkansas clinics. Five nurses and three pharmacists were named in the original indictment. Michael Lansdell, Rusty Griffin and Michael Martin -- along with the Lansdell Family Clinic -- have been...
TEXARKANA, AR
Magnolia State Live

Traffic stops in Mississippi county lead to weekend haul of ecstasy, morphine, meth, marijuana an multiple weapons

In three different traffic stops Friday and Saturday, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a haul of illegal drugs, including high-powered narcotics, and firearms from Natchez city streets and Adams County roadways. On Friday afternoon, deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a vehicle traveling on Highland...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy