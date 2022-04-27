ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Three Tallahassee gymnasts look to impress at nationals

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lZ64_0fLH41nz00

For the last seven-plus decades, Tallahassee youth have had the chance to compete in gymnastics through the Trousdell Gymnastics Center. In the time, the facility has trained three Olympians, several college bound athletes, and some national champions.

The last national champion at Trousdell came in 2002, and now two decades later, three current gymnasts are looking to change that.

Every single day, for 20 hours each week, ou can find Madyson Boyd, Isaac Triplett and Donald Gray at the Trousdell Gymnastics Center in Tallahassee.

"They've been in the program since they were two or three years old," said Ben Wood, the boys team supervisor. "So, they started out as little guys and they've been working hard."

It's paid off. All three are regional champions and all three are headed to nationals next month.

"I'm a little excited and I'm a little bit nervous," said Donald Gray. "I'm just glad I was able to make it. "

"You have to think about it like it's just another practice, it's just another thing where I perform," added Isaac Triplett.

For the boys, it's a trip both have made before.

"I finished 31st and the top 30 made it to the finals," said Triplett. "Ever since that day, 31 has been on my lock screen."

For Boyd, she's making her first trip.

"When I first thought about going to nationals, I was like oh my gosh, it's so much weight on my shoulders, I'm going to freak out!" said Boyd. "Now I'm just excited for it."

Two decades have passed since Trousdell's last national champion.

"We have a huge history at TGC," said Katie Bell, the girls team supervisor. "It lets us know us little guys can do it."

The TGC three have the same goal, perform their best, and represent their home town.

"We're not like the biggest city. It's nice to have our names a little bit out there," said Gray.

"I'm just excited to represent my gym," said Boyd. "It's really cool. I didn't think I could do it at first, but now I'm like, I can do this."

A chance to compete and to cement their legacy at TGC.

"It would be amazing," smiled Wood. "It would be a reward for all their hard work."

Every single day, to get here. Boyd heads to New York for nationals next month, while Triplett, who's the top ranked gymnast in the class of 2023 in the state of Florida, and Gray compete in Arizona.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Two Marianna softball players sign to collegiate level

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna softball players Angel Curry and Amari Brown signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. Shortstop Angel Curry signed to Wallace Community College, while pitcher and third base Amari Brown signed to Chipola State College. The two seniors have led Marianna to a 17-4 regular-season record and the […]
MARIANNA, FL
The Florida Times-Union

ASUN notebook: North Florida, Liberty have clinched spots in conference softball tournament

With two weekends of conference play remaining, the University of North Florida has clinched a spot in the ASUN softball tournament May 10-14 in Jacksonville. Jacksonville University would be in the tournament if it was held today ... but it's close for the Dolphins. The good news is their remaining ASUN games, sets against Florida Gulf Coast and Kennesaw, are against the two teams behind JU in the ASUN East standings.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Arizona State
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Massive Gator Casually Strolls Across Fairway At Florida Country Club

ESTERO (CBSMiami) — A large alligator gatecrashed a game of golf at a Florida country club recently. It’s just the latest sighting of a giant gator caught on camera. Video from Lisa Reed shows the over 10-foot massive reptile venturing over the fairway at Stoneybrook Golf Club in Estero, where Reed was golfing with fellow members of the American Singles Golf Association on April 16. “So this is a first, my goodness,” Reed said on the video. “OK, he’s going for the ball! Look it, look it! Oh my goodness,” an excited Reed is heard saying in the video. The gator got pretty...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Gymnasts
Orlando Sentinel

Winter Park hosts Windermere, Lake Highland is home in FHSAA lacrosse finals

Winter Park boys and Lake Highland Prep girls lacrosse teams host Florida High School Athletic Association regional championship games this weekend. The Wildcats face Windermere High in an all-Orange County Class 2A final on Saturday at Showalter Field. Lake Mary travels to Ponte Vedra and Montverde Academy is at Benjamin High in Palm Beach Gardens in other boys games involving area teams. ...
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Lake Nona wins FHSAA boys state tennis championship in dramatic fashion

Lake Nona High School’s boys tennis team pulled out an epic 4-2 win against favored Miami Palmetto to claim the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship in dramatic fashion on Thursday. Six of the seven matches between loaded teams went to 10-point “super tiebreakers” at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs in what had to be the closest final in FHSAA tournament ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Chipola College wins Brain Bowl state championship

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola College Brain Bowl team brought home a win in the state championship this week. The Chipola Brain Bowl team is made up eight of students some dually enrolled in both college and high school, ranging from 17 to 22 years old. This year, the team defeated their long-time […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Indoor baseball training facility could be coming to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An indoor baseball and softball training center could be coming to Panama City Beach. A representative with D-BAT Baseball and Softball Academics was at Thursday’s council meeting to propose a partnership with the city to bring a facility to the beach. D-BAT works...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy