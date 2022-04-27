ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Rohnert Park house fire confined to garage

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzcAa_0fLH3FBX00

Quick action by residents and neighbors to report a house fire Tuesday morning in Rohnert Park helped firefighters stop the spread of a blaze that originated with a water heater.

Rohnert Park patrol officers responding to the 8:20 a.m. calls cleared the house of residents and small animals in cages before fire units arrived, according to a news release by Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson.

Firefighters from Rohnert Park Public Safety, Rancho Adobe Fire and Sonoma County Fire were able to confine the fire to the garage, limiting damage to the garage and one interior wall.

Rohnert Park Fire is conducting an investigation, Johnson said in the news release.

He reminded the public to keep the space around gas water heaters clear of all combustible items.

“Listen for possible issues and clean around the area often to limit dust buildup,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Comments / 0

