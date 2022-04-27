ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Softball: Dickinson battles with Century, Legacy and Minot split

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

Softball returned to play Tuesday, headlined by a battle between the defending state champs in Dickinson and the defending WDA Tournament Champs in Century.

Tuesday Scores:
(G1) Dickinson Midgets (7), Century Patriots (6)
(G2) Dickinson Midgets (14), Century Patriots (4)
(G1) Legacy Sabers (10), Minot Majettes (2)
(G2) Legacy Sabers (9), Minot Majettes (14)
(G1) Jamestown Blue Jays (3), Bismarck Demons (8)
(G2) Jamestown Blue Jays (11), Bismarck Demons (1)

