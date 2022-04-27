Hall County police arrest two men accused of drug trafficking

Oakwood men arrested Two Oakwood men remain the Hall County Jail following their arrests on drug trafficking and weapons charges Friday, April 22, 2022.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County sheriff deputies arrested two men on Friday on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Deputies executed a search warrant on a residence on Plum Frost Court in Oakwood where the suspects, Rodney Van Tobler, 52, and Jeremy Sean Gates, 34, were living.

During the search, authorities discovered cocaine, heroin, firearms and $6,600.

Police say the estimated street value of the illegal drugs is $53,000.

Tobler is charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He also had arrest warrants out of Gwinnett County for trafficking heroin and avoiding arrest on sexual predator charges.

Gates is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and harboring a fugitive.