WAVE News - Tuesday night, April 26, 2022

Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVE News - Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022. Highlands community ambassadors work to reduce crime, make strides cleaning up area. The city spent $1 million...

www.wave3.com

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wave 3

1 of 2 victims in Monday night shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities have released the name of one of two men killed in a double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood. The death of Zack Smith, 30, of Louisville, has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shootings were reported...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 4/28/22

Some might be surprised about the parade starting off five days earlier than usual. Because the bridge crosses Norfolk Southern’s property, the planning for its repairs has taken months. At $1.3 billion, Mayor Fischer’s last budget proposal is his biggest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville Metro Council will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

19-year-old shot in Parkland neighborhood dies in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old man shot in the Parkland neighborhood later died due to his injuries in the hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner confirmed. Denim Miller, from Louisville, died after being shot on Catalpa Street in Parkland on April 21, according to the deputy coroner. Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Glenmary residents rebuilding 2 weeks after tornado hit neighborhood

WAVE News - Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022. Waterfront Wednesday returns for 20th season with Nappy Roots as headliner. The show also marks the 20th anniversary for Kentucky-based hip-hop group Nappy Roots’ debut album “Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz,” released by Atlantic Records in 2002. Accidental shootings could...
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

Metro Public Works collecting storm debris through end of April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents of Jefferson County affected by the April 9 tornado can drop off storm debris and waste for free at select locations. Metro Public Works announced five locations will be collecting tree debris and bulky waste from storm damage. Collection will take place from April 15...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

3-year-old boy hit by vehicle on Southside Drive dies, police confirm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 3-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle on Southside Drive on Tuesday night has died, Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. The boy was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday after police said he had been hit by a vehicle on the intersection of Southside Drive and Steedly Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies after shooting on W. Jefferson St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking for the persons involved in a deadly shooting in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson. LMPD says officers called to the location found an adult man with gunshot wounds. The victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Old Louisville homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman shot to death last week by her boyfriend has been released. Ranna Bowen, 49, of Louisville, died April 21 after being shot in the 1300 block of S. Floyd Street. Louisville Metro police said Bowen had been shot in the head.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man believed involved in kidnapping leads police on multi-state pursuit

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Police agencies from Kentucky and Indiana were involved in an early morning pursuit that went from one state into the other. According to Indiana State Police, around 1 a.m. were alerted that Kentucky State Police troopers were in pursuit of a Toyota passenger car involved in an armed kidnapping. The pursuit started at the 117 mile marker in Bullitt County and headed north on Interstate 65 before crossing into Clark County, Indiana.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade returns Sunday

WAVE News - Thursday evening, April 28, 2022. Because the bridge crosses Norfolk Southern’s property, the planning for its repairs has taken months. At $1.3 billion, Mayor Fischer’s last budget proposal is his biggest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Louisville Metro Council will have the final say over Fischer’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY

