Crestview, FL

Mosley gets home win over Crestview Tuesday

WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmiling faces greeted Chris Smith at Vernon...

www.wjhg.com

The Florida Times-Union

PLAYOFF BALL: Full district tournament schedules, Northeast Florida high school baseball

The Florida High School Athletic Association district tournaments for baseball begin Monday. These are next week's preliminary brackets across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida as teams begin their progress toward the state championships in Fort Myers. District tournament champions will qualify automatically, while the FHSAA will select four at-large teams per region per class based on its ranking system. Schedules are those listed by the FHSAA or by organizing schools, but are subject to change. District 1-7A ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

9 Marlins sign offers Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a very big day for some Arnold student-athletes Tuesday. Arnold A.D. and Softball head coach Rick Green overseeing a signing ceremony at midday with 9 Marlins putting their name to athletic scholarship offers. Those 9 playing five different sports. So several different coaches getting up to speak on behalf of their student-athletes. A few hundred family, friends, classmates and coaches on hand to watch it all. Those nine signees, Jordyn Thomas Warren, a beach volleyball player signing with Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Malena Bearden signs a softball offer with coach Thomas and Gulf Coast. Emilia Kelley bound for TCC on a track and cross country scholarship. Chloe Rook will run cross country at the University of West Florida. Emily Djagbore moving on to play Soccer at West Alabama. Braden Masker, one of the all time soccer greats in Bay County history, signing with North Florida, so he’s going D1. Alex Steen headed for D2 basketball at Florida Southern in Lakeland. Jordan White moving on to play football at Concordia, a D3 program in Chicago. And Jhantae Stewart signing with the football program at Miles College, a D2 program in Fairfield, Alabama. Coach Green pointing out this is the largest spring signing class he’s seen in his time as A.D. at Arnold.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student is shining both in and outside of the classroom at Rosenwald High School. Clayton Ranow started this school year in 7th grade, but with help and motivation from the Rosenwald staff, has now recovered enough credits to be in 9th grade.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Mainland topples Jones for flag football title, Spruce Creek falls short. Here's where every team stands

Mainland punched its ticket to the Florida High School Athletic Association's flag football playoffs Wednesday night, guaranteeing a first-round home game with a 20-12 victory over Jones in the District 10-1A final. In three district tournament games, Bucs quarterback Alexa Wilson threw for 445 yards with nine touchdowns and two...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Rams returning many as spring begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Coach Loren Tillman and his Rams, like everybody else, are spending the first few workouts of the spring in just helmets. Then three days in, they get to add the shoulder pads, or what they call shells. The hitting begins next week. Tillman is heading into...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Two North Bay Haven athletes sign to next level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two North Bay Haven athletes signed to compete in two different collegiate sports on Wednesday afternoon. Nicholas Harrison signed to play soccer at Spring Hill College and Christian Bibbs signed to play basketball at Coastal Alabama. Harrison was the senior captain for the Buccaneers boys soccer team and led his […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Chipola Brain Bowl wins FCSAA State Championship

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipola Brain Bowl team is celebrating a major championship after defeating its long-time rival and leading the state with wins. Tuesday the team was celebrated at the college for their 2022 FCSAA State Championship. This is the college’s 10th championship win, more than any other Florida community college.
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Indoor baseball training facility could be coming to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An indoor baseball and softball training center could be coming to Panama City Beach. A representative with D-BAT Baseball and Softball Academics was at Thursday’s council meeting to propose a partnership with the city to bring a facility to the beach. D-BAT works...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Holmes County Olympics held in Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Bonifay students got outside Thursday to participate in what they call the Holmes County Olympics. The Holmes County Olympics are put on by Holmes District Schools and volunteers, and this is the seventh year students have been able to participate in the event. The...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex set for Friday, Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Thursday racing segment centered on the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain in the northeast corner of Bay County. This past weekend local race fans saw a variety of racing, including some of the fastest cars the state of Florida has to offer. One of the highlights, the final run in the 28-X No Time class. A car dubbed Triple-X in the near lane and “Turbo B” with Brian Speights of Sarasota at the wheel. It would be Speights and Turbo B winning this run and walking away with a check of four grand! The racing resumes Friday and Saturday with what they call Gassers, Gear Jammers ( standard transmission ) and Super Stock. And in some way the track goes back to the 50′ and 60′s as the Nostalgia Night Race Series rolls into the Motorplex. This group will include front engine dragsters , and race cars from the 1940 to the 1980. Friday Night is test n tune, the gates open at 4 and Saturday racing starts at 3. As always kids 12 and under us free.
BAY COUNTY, FL

