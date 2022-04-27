ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa State takes down Iowa to clinch Cy-Hawk Series

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt all came down to the...

Josh Ogundele returning to Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team after portal flirtation

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team received news today that center and forward Josh Ogundele is returning to Iowa City after previously exploring the transfer portal. Per his own Twitter feed, Ogundele announced the return to Iowa. With two other former Iowa players having also entered the portal, Ogundele’s return gives the Hawkeyes a presence in the paint that they could continue to develop with time. Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey recruited Ogundele after he moved from London, England, to the United States at the age of 16. Big 🍇’s back 😈 pic.twitter.com/zvL5cMMKYC — Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) April 28, 2022 Ogundele, who appeared in...
Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
Raimond Braithwaite making mark on Iowa football strength and conditioning

Freshman defensive back Xavier Nwankpa was listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds on the roster Iowa football released on March 22. Before the Hawkeyes’ April 23 spring game at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite said Nwankpa was up to 211 pounds. While Nwankpa was a five-star...
Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
Iowa track and field to travel to Drake Relays, Kip Janvrin Open

Iowa track and field is heading across the state this week for the Drake Relays in Des Moines and Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola. The Hawkeyes’ in-state travel comes less than a week after hosting their only home meet of the season, the Musco Twilight Invitational, on April 23.
See where the drought in Iowa improved this week

IOWA — The newest drought monitor shows some improvement in the overall drought across Iowa. However, the part of the state that has been in a severe drought for the past several weeks did not see much rain this week. The overall drought (all categories included) improved by over 20% with the eastern side of […]
Iowa men’s golf team confident ahead of Big Ten Championships

The Iowa men’s golf team has experience heading into the Big Ten Championships. Three of the Hawkeyes’ five players in the lineup competed in the 2021 Big Ten Championships, when Iowa was runner-up to Illinois by one stroke. Junior Mac McClear, who is the reigning Big Ten individual...
Iowa rowing to finish regular season at home on Lake MacBride

The Iowa rowing team will hold its first official home meet in 2022 this Friday at Lake MacBride. The Hawkeyes will have their home opener in their final regular season regatta. “It will be nice to finally be home,” head coach Jeff Garbutt said. “It will be nice to sleep...
Iowa State left a prestigious association. What does that mean for the school’s reputation?

Iowa State University ended its membership last week in the prestigious Association of American Universities, a group of nearly five dozen top-tier research universities. Iowa State cited the association’s perceived preference for universities with medical schools as its reason for leaving. “While the university’s core values have not changed since joining the association in 1958, […] The post Iowa State left a prestigious association. What does that mean for the school’s reputation? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NU Notes: Huskers to Compete at Drake Relays

The Nebraska track and field team will compete at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa this Thursday through Saturday. In addition to most of the Husker athletes competing at the Drake Relays, some of the track and field squad will head to the Prairie Wolf Invitational at Nebraska Wesleyan on Thursday, while the Husker pole vaulters will take part in the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday.
Creighton Prep honors longtime baseball coach

Head coach for the Creighton Prep Pat Mooney earned career victory number 500 in March. Creighton Prep took the time to honor Mooney Tuesday night. Now in his 23rd season, the win total is up to 515 and Junior Jays past and present celebrated their head coach. "It's neat. It...
Major Changes for Iowa High School Post Season Wrestling Tournaments

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s wrestling postseason will feature additional qualifiers, a new schedule, and updated qualifying after several sport advisory recommendations were approved at Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Control.​. Additional Qualifiers in Each Weight Class Added for Traditional Tournament. In a major shakeup...
Tom Hamilton named new president of Iowa Heartlanders

The Iowa Heartlanders announced Tom Hamilton as their next president on April 21. He will succeed Brian McKenna, who retired after leading the franchise through its inaugural season. A former Coralville Hy-Vee store manager and Iowa City West High School alum, Hamilton had never worked in professional sports before taking...
Report ranks Dallas as Iowa’s healthiest county, Montgomery as #99 — Hancock, Mitchell best in area, Cerro Gordo #80

DES MOINES — A new report details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log on and see how their individual counties stack up.
