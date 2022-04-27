ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Crowder sweeps Jefferson; Roughriders now 28-0 at home

koamnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) Crowder sweeps a double-header from Jefferson, winning game one 3-2 and...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man missing in Newton County, Mo. more than a month

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Newton County Sheriff’s office in Neosho, Missouri, release details regarding a missing adult male. Scotty J. Roller, white male, 36, was last seen on March 18, 2022, around Crane Drive in the Seneca, Mo. area. Roller has been reported missing to the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) and is now listed on the Missouri State...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

20-year-old Missouri man wins $100K in fishing competition

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man from Lincoln, Missouri won $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the weekend at the Big Bass Bash that took place at the Lake of the Ozarks. Kaleb Allison won the 2022 Spring Big Bass Bash competition. He caught his 7.58-pound bass on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon gets road victory at Jefferson City

The Lebanon baseball team got a 6-2 win on the road at Jefferson City on Tuesday afternoon behind a complete-game performance from junior Keaton Mizer. Mizer went all seven innings, threw 103 pitches, gave up just four hits, and struck out five batters. “Keaton settled in nicely,” head coach Dustin Young said about his performance. “He was around the zone early, but he settled in during innings 3-7. He is an off-speed guy who throws hitters off. He missed barrels most of the day, but when they had loud contact, it was stuff we could handle.” Lebanon (7-10 overall) got things going early in the first inning on an RBI single from senior Justin Dameron, a sacrifice fly from senior Ian Carr, and scored on a Jays’ error to plate three runs. Jefferson City (6-18 overall) battled back in the second inning on an RBI double to get two runs back, but Mizer settled in nicely and didn’t give up another run. In the fifth inning, senior Brendan Black roped an RBI double into the gap to take a 5-2 lead, and Carr drove in another runner in the seventh inning to cap the scoring at 6-2. The ‘Jackets produced eight hits throughout the game and left six runners on base. “Our at-bats were good, and we had a lot of barrels on baseballs,” said Young. “It might not show up in the box score, but we have a lot of guys who are having good at-bats, and it was one of the better all-around games we have played this year, in my opinion. “We went to the football field and took a lot of ground balls on the turf and fly balls. We hit the cages hard and got back to fundamentals. The sky isn’t falling by any means. We are 7-10, but the sky isn’t falling. We are a dangerous team when we have pitching and defense mixed in with our offense.” Lebanon was scheduled to host Bolivar on Thursday afternoon and will play at home against Capital City at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at Oley Scott Field.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
Neosho, MO
Sports
City
Neosho, MO
Four States Home Page

Mizzou’s Come HOME Tour visits Joplin and Webb City

Tonight, Mizzou made one of its Come HOME Tour stops in Joplin and Webb City. Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois and Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson came to speak and answer questions of the local Mizzou fans and alumni. They gathered at Just A Taste in Webb City for a night of drinks and appetizers. Reed-Francois […]
WEBB CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Wind Surge win Thursday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Wind Surge scored seven runs on nine hits to win 7-4 in game two of the six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers behind an efficient start from Louie Varland on the mound. Wichita grabbed an early second inning 3-0 lead from smart base running...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Severe weather threat nixes Topeka’s KU Barnstorming Tour stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday’s KU Barnstorming Tour stop in Topeka has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather, per 6th Man Strategies, LLC. “We regretfully cancelled the event tomorrow due to weather predictions,” Matt Baty, with 6th Man Strategies, said. “At our events we have lines that go out the door and with an abundance of caution we didn’t want the fans to be at risk outside. We also have a significant amount of ticket purchasers that are traveling in. Not to mention we are concerned about the players traveling in and back during the forecasted severe weather. We received a lot of feedback from fans saying they were not going to make it due to the weather.”
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roughriders#Sweeps#Koam News Now

Comments / 0

Community Policy