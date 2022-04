On every schedule, there are some games that are circled. For the Oregon Ducks baseball team, those circles go around Oregon State. In the first of five meetings with the Beavers this season, Oregon just couldn’t get that one big hit and OSU was able to come out of PK Park with a 4-2 non-conference win over the Ducks. Oregon falls to 26-14 overall, while the No. 2 ranked Beavers improved to 33-8. The Ducks will now go back into Pac-12 play as they will host California (20-20, 10-11) for a three-game weekend series. It’s just one loss, but when it comes against...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO