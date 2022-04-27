Police say man shot in New Orleans East was bail bondsman serving a warrant for suspect

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— A man is behind bars after police say he shot a bail bondsman in New Orleans East.

On Tuesday, April 26, NOPD responded to the 13000 block of Bishop Morton Drive.

An early investigation revealed a bail bondsman was serving a warrant in the area and tried to arrest 31-year-old Corey Hale. Detectives say Hale resisted, then pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. Details on his condition were unclear.

Original reports indicated a second person had been shot, however, police later confirmed that only 1 person was shot.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

