ROCHESTER, Minn. – It is suspected the deaths of six Canada geese at Silver Lake Park may have been caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). A Rochester resident recently reported the dead birds and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has taken the remains for testing. Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman says, “It is rare to find a number of dead geese in the park with no apparent injuries. We are taking precautions and working with county and state officials to be prepared for avian flu.”

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO