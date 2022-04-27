Photos: Betty White’s Los Angeles home hits market

BEVERLY HILLS (Reuters) - Personal items that once belonged to the iconic comedic actress Betty White, including a gold watch from her mother, are set to go up for auction in September. Awards, paintings, scripts, jewelry and red carpet outfits from the homes of “The Golden Girls” actress were put...
Kelly Rizzo has decided to sell the home she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale," the source says of the Eat Travel Rock host, 42. "While there are many happy memories they shared together with […]
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off!
Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Sixty-six years ago today (April 23, 1956) might be a day that Elvis Presley would have rather forgotten. It was on that date that the King of Rock and Roll made his debut in Las Vegas -- and quickly learned that his superstardom didn't extend to Sin City. Presley, who...
An estate sale is drawing crowds of fans to Alex Trebek's former home in Studio City, Calif. A photo from the scene showcased potential shoppers flocking to the property, where they will have the opportunity to purchase some of the Jeopardy! host's belongings. Items that are up for sale include...
Kelly Osbourne grew up in one of the most famous houses on television thanks to her starring role on The Osbournes with her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and younger brother Jack, and her own property portfolio has some major celebrity connections too. The 37-year-old reportedly lives in a $3.45million...
Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
A breathtaking home in Santa Barbara, California, just changed hands between two massive stars. Reality TV star and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine just purchased a house from actor and 9-1-1 star Rob Lowe. The sale made photos of the place public, so we can take a tour of it for ourselves thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
