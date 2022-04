Add head coach Josh McDaniels to the list of members of the Raiders organization who have shot down the report that tight end Darren Waller could be traded to the Packers. Though the Raiders did not have a first-round pick, McDaniels held a press conference after the conclusion of the round on Thursday night and was asked about Waller. The head coach was clear that he plans to scheme for Waller in 2022.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO