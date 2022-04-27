UNI Softball's fantastic stretch highlighted by 14-game winning streak

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team received news today that center and forward Josh Ogundele is returning to Iowa City after previously exploring the transfer portal. Per his own Twitter feed, Ogundele announced the return to Iowa. With two other former Iowa players having also entered the portal, Ogundele’s return gives the Hawkeyes a presence in the paint that they could continue to develop with time. Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey recruited Ogundele after he moved from London, England, to the United States at the age of 16. Big 🍇’s back 😈 pic.twitter.com/zvL5cMMKYC — Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) April 28, 2022 Ogundele, who appeared in...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO