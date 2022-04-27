ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

UNI Softball's fantastic stretch highlighted by 14-game winning streak

By Jett Beachum
cbs2iowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk Northern Iowa softball and they'll tell you, "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." UNI began the year...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ogundele returning to Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team after portal flirtation

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team received news today that center and forward Josh Ogundele is returning to Iowa City after previously exploring the transfer portal. Per his own Twitter feed, Ogundele announced the return to Iowa. With two other former Iowa players having also entered the portal, Ogundele’s return gives the Hawkeyes a presence in the paint that they could continue to develop with time. Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey recruited Ogundele after he moved from London, England, to the United States at the age of 16. Big 🍇’s back 😈 pic.twitter.com/zvL5cMMKYC — Josh Ogundele (@damijosh2047) April 28, 2022 Ogundele, who appeared in...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
KCCI.com

Field events, Distance Carnival highlight Thursday's action at Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday provided some dramatic action at Drake. Indianola's Walker Whalen threw the discus 191 feet, 5 inches for his first Drake Relays win. Southeast Polk's Abu Sama jumped 23 feet, 11 inches to win his first long jump title. In the Distance Carnival, DCG star...
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s golf team confident ahead of Big Ten Championships

The Iowa men’s golf team has experience heading into the Big Ten Championships. Three of the Hawkeyes’ five players in the lineup competed in the 2021 Big Ten Championships, when Iowa was runner-up to Illinois by one stroke. Junior Mac McClear, who is the reigning Big Ten individual...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Hawk Eye

Burlington boys soccer team ekes out win at Fairfield

A late goal lifted Burlington High School to a 1-0 victory in a Southeast Conference boys soccer match at Fairfield Thursday night. The win moved the Grayhounds into a tie for second place in the conference, Burlington and Washington, which fell to Fort Madison Thursday, are both 5-2 in the conference. Fort Madison leads the SEC at 7-0.
BURLINGTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy