Patriots first-round draft pick Cole Strange made his first ever trip to New England on Friday, and he already has dinner plans with quarterback Mac Jones. Strange was selected by the Patriots with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round Thursday night. It was by far the most surprising pick of Round 1 based on the fact most mock drafts projected the Chattanooga guard would go late second round or some time in the third round.

