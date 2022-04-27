Mosley baseball cruises past Crestview at home
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMMB) – The Mosley baseball team left no doubt on their home field as they cruised past Crestview 8-1 on Tuesday night.
Four Mosley seniors hit home runs in the contest, Trent Nelson, Trevor Allan, Cole Horton and Rock Holland.
The Dolphins advance to 12-10 and will host Bay Wednesday, April 27.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0