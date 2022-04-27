Mosley baseball cruises past Crestview at home

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMMB) – The Mosley baseball team left no doubt on their home field as they cruised past Crestview 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Four Mosley seniors hit home runs in the contest, Trent Nelson, Trevor Allan, Cole Horton and Rock Holland.

The Dolphins advance to 12-10 and will host Bay Wednesday, April 27.

