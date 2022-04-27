Denver taking longer to approve plans for new homes and remodels

Those federal stimulus checks might be a thing of the past, but Colorado taxpayers are now slated to get a $400 dividend from the state this summer. "People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own," Governor Jared Polis pronounced on April 25. "Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cash back as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money."
