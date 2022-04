SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Road work along Highway 50 from Wrights Road to South Lake Tahoe is causing delays, said CHP South Lake Tahoe. Due to multiple projects which include tree removal, guardrail replacement, and crack sealing, one-way traffic controls have been implemented causing delays. Drivers heading up to Lake Tahoe this weekend should plan for extra delays or take alternate routes such as taking I-80 or SR-88.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO